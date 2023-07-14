Gen V set to arrive in September, Reacher Season 2 coming in December

HQ

To round out Prime Day, Amazon shared a sneak peek at a bunch of movies and shows that it has planned for later in 2023. Amid this collection was Reacher, Gen V, The Wheel of Time, and a few other goodies, many of which were finally given release windows.

Prime Video has revealed that Gen V will be debuting sometime in September. The Boys spinoff will be revolving around a bunch of young superheroes during their time at university.

To add to this, the second season of the Alan Ritchson-led Reacher will be debuting in December, continuing this adaptation of the famous character.

On top of these are a couple of original movies that are planned, including a wrestling film called Cassandro, a political movie starring Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones called The Burial, and a Christmas movie headlined by Eddie Murphy and known as Candy Cane Lane, with these films debuting in September, October, and December, respectively.

Check out quick glimpses at each film in the sneak peek trailer below.