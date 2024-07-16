Gen V: Season 2 shooting is now in full swing

HQ

While we wait for the final episode of The Boys: Season 4, which is the penultimate season of the popular TV show, it has been announced that the Gen V spinoff has begun filming season two.

The start of filming has been delayed by the fact that Chance Perdomo, who played the character Andre Anderson, died this spring. The team has said that they intend to honour Perdomo by not replacing him in any way, as now his hero will simply disappear from the show.

We don't yet know when season two will start, but we assume it will serve as a springboard for The Boys: Season 5, just as the first season of Gen V laid the groundwork for The Boys: Season 4.

What did you think of Gen V and are you hungry for more?