Gen V Season 2 is hoping to premiere in 2025

HQ

The Boys spin-off Gen V proved to be popular when it launched for Amazon back in 2023, and while we're going to be waiting until 2026 until we get to see the finale of Butcher and Homelander's story, we might have another season of our superhero college days to fill that gap.

According to an interview with Amazon MGM television studios head Vernon Sanders from The Wrap, the second season of Gen V could be gearing up for a 2025 release. "We are in production now. We've been in production for several weeks now, probably a month or two and I'm hoping that will be out next year," Sanders said.

We don't have a more specific window on when that release could be, but the staff working on Gen V are likely going to take their time with it. Following the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo earlier this year, there have been some significant changes to the story, and we'll have to wait and see where it goes.