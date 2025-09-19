Gen V: Season 2 - Episodes 1-3

HQ

The Boys universe that Prime Video has been expanding is teetering on the edge of becoming too much like the very same cinematic universes that it initially looked to parody. This series came at a time when superheroes completely dominated Hollywood, and it offered a very fresh take on the formula by taking us to a world where the almost mythical heroes were not the pure and true role models that we know them as. It gave us a gritty, crude, satirical story dripping with conspiracies and jabs at the modern political landscape, and while it was undoubtedly not for everyone, those who did watch it fell in love rather quickly. However, there has now been four seasons of The Boys and even additional spinoff shows, which is why it can feel at times like the universe is getting too big for its satirical existence, despite the fact that the quality of each project has never really wavered.

But still The Boys has grown beyond its more humble premise. It's now a sweeping and grand parody project that basically looks to mirror all that is wrong with modern day America, and sometimes that immense scale doesn't exactly work in the show's favour, missing the original purpose that so many appreciated. Gen V on the other hand, the spinoff show set at a university for superhumans, hasn't had to deal with this issue for the simple reason that its scale is still smaller and it's actually something it benefits from.

HQ

Sure, Gen V and this second season of the show still happens in the wider The Boys universe, and due to the way this universe is put together, it thematically has ties to events that occurred in the main series. But generally speaking these are less important connections, as rather the focus is placed on the core characters and how they continue to operate in the shadow of the Vought corporation, learning secrets that leave them in grave danger. It's a show that is about further piecing together the puzzle that is Vought and their creation of superheroes, it's a series that is about personal struggles and truths, and it's a show that isn't about the wider geopolitical landscape.

This is an ad:

These points are what make Gen V an exciting premise because you don't go into a new season expecting some absurd and gruesome scenes usually with Homelander at the centre, nor do you expect Billy Butcher to commit what would typically be regarded as a terrorist act. What we have here is an American college drama with some tense, almost horror undertones at the core, all as the young cast try to keep out of the spotlight while also delving deeper into territory they do not belong. Are there still moments that are meant to shock and make you even wince? Yes, of course, it's set in The Boys universe at the end of the day, but they're less of a focus and that's actually appreciated.

Anyway, the opening few episodes of Season 2 have impressed so far for the simple fact they manage to dance the tightrope of continually revealing compelling plot points while also keeping you guessing by never showing too much. You get the feeling that the story is advancing at an engaging rate, all without feeling overwhelmed with what's happening or that narrative threads are being wasted. It's a strong balance.

Likewise, this season of Gen V had the added challenge of dealing with the tragic passing of actor Chance Perdomo, who played Andre in the show. Simply put, this has been handled with the sort of class and grace that many could learn from, as the disappearance of the character is immediately explained and then used as an avenue for the characters and the actors to share their emotions over such a sad event. You can feel the impact that Perdomo's passing has left on this show, but it's a hole that has been filled in a meaningful and respectful manner.

This is an ad:

As for the rest of the cast, unlike The Boys, which every season feels like more and more of an overwhelming ensemble effort, Gen V has a group of core players that it likes to focus on and this initial batch of episodes gives them all ample breathing room and space. Jaz Sinclair's Marie is the star, but Lizzie Broadway's Emma, Maddie Phillips' Cate, Derek Luh and London Thor's Jordan, and Asa Germann's Sam all get plenty of promising and exciting screen time. And the same can also be said about the new villain persona, Hamish Linklater's Dean Cipher, who is a very complex and twisted creature, but the exact nature of his reality is something that the plot manages to keep under wraps without feeling like too much of a tease.

The point is, Gen V has returned with a strong batch of initial episodes. The start to Season 2 is quality television that will definitely entertain The Boys fans (especially in part due to its brief cameos and nods), but will also entertain others thanks to its excellent narrative and dialogue, strong performances, and rip-roaring action. The question now is whether it can stick the landing over the rest of the season...