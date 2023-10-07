Gen V may have just revealed a big detail about Black Noir

HQ

Three episodes of Gen V have been released so far, and while The Boys spin-off is certainly giving us a different focus in terms of our characters and story, it's not so separate from the themes and world of the original product.

Fans even believe they've found an interesting and hidden connection between The Boys and Gen V. Namely, they think they've discovered a detail from Black Noir's backstory. Spoilers are ahead for the show, but they're necessary to understand this theory.

It all centres around The Woods, the underground prison for superheroes. A lot of people are held here and experimented on, and it's believed that Black Noir could've been held here, too. One eagle-eyed fan spotted paintings of forest scenes in The Woods.

In The Boys Season 3, Black Noir is visited by hallucinations of woodland creatures, which has caused some to believe that his cartoon friends come from his time in The Woods. Not all are convinced, but it's an interesting theory.

What do you think of this idea?