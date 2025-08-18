Gen V kicks off with three episodes on the 17th of September

HQ

We knew that Gen V would be arriving on the 17th of September following a teaser trailer, but now we know when each episode of the new series will hit our screens.

As per a new image posted on the Gen V social media pages, we see that September 17th - the show's premiere date - gives us episodes 1-3, and after that we'll get new episodes weekly until the finale on the 22nd of October. Check out the full list below:





Episodes 1-3: 17th of September.



Episode 4: 24th of September



Episode 5: 1st of October



Episode 6: 8th of October



Episode 7: 15th of October



Episode 8: 22nd of October



A six-week intense course lies ahead, in which we'll see more of the super university Godolkin, as well as plenty of intriguing elements giving us further insight into the world of The Boys. It's likely this season of Gen V will tie in to the end of The Boys as well, so fans should keep an eye out.