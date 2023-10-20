Gen V has been renewed for a second season

HQ

It's pretty clear that Gen V has landed well with Prime Video subscribers, as The Boys spinoff series has already been renewed for a follow-up outing despite the first season still not finishing its run on the streamer.

As per a post on X, we're simply told that Season 2 has been confirmed, meaning we can expect to be returning to God U sometime in the future, no doubt between The Boys Season 4 and 5.

Gen V follows a group of university student supes as they discover harrowing secrets at their school, and how it connects them and the always problematic corporation, Vought.

Have you been watching Gen V, and if so, what are your thoughts on the series?