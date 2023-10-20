Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Marvel's Spider-Man 2
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Gen V

      Gen V has been renewed for a second season

      The Boys spinoff hasn't even finished its first season, and yet Prime Video has pulled the trigger on a follow-up.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      It's pretty clear that Gen V has landed well with Prime Video subscribers, as The Boys spinoff series has already been renewed for a follow-up outing despite the first season still not finishing its run on the streamer.

      As per a post on X, we're simply told that Season 2 has been confirmed, meaning we can expect to be returning to God U sometime in the future, no doubt between The Boys Season 4 and 5.

      Gen V follows a group of university student supes as they discover harrowing secrets at their school, and how it connects them and the always problematic corporation, Vought.

      Have you been watching Gen V, and if so, what are your thoughts on the series?

      Gen V

      Related texts



      Loading next content