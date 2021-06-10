Gen: Lock crossover coming to Paladins

Hi-Rez Studios and Evil Mojo has announced that it is bringing its first crossover to Paladins: Champions of the Realm, with the RoosterTeeth animated show Gen: Lock. The crossover will see a bunch of skins coming, based on Gen: Lock characters, including a Chase skin for Viktor, a Yasamin skin for Lex, a Cammie skin for Maeve, a Kazu skin for Zhin, and a Valentina skin for Kinessa.

The crossover will be arriving to the live game as soon as July 2021, although we don't have an exact release date just yet. Take a look at the new skins coming in the crossover below.