Gen Atlas creator Fumito Ueda wants to see his older games come to more platforms

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Gen Atlas may take a lot from Fumito Ueda's past work, but the giant robot game is also making history for the legendary creator. As he's partnering with Epic Games, using Unreal Engine 5, Ueda's latest project will be the first title he's directed that'll launch on PC.

Speaking with PC Gamer, Ueda explained how he's excited that people on a new platform will be able to play one of his games. But, he'd also like to see his classics come to PC one day. "If there is [such] an opportunity, I think it's only good news for the games," he said.

Unfortunately, that decision isn't solely up to Ueda. As Sony owns the rights to Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and almost certainly has its grasp on The Last Guardian, too, it's unlikely that Ueda can just snap his fingers and have a team work about bringing them to the Steam Store. With PlayStation abandoning its major releases on PC, too, we doubt that it's thinking about ports for the platform right now.