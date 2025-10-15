Gel Blaster unveils new Halo Plasma Blaster

HQ

Gel Blaster and Halo have teamed up on a new blaster modelled after the Covenant Plasma Rifle. Mostly used by Covenant infantry and mainly attributed to the Elites, the plasma rifle is one of the most famous alien weapons from the Halo series, and now you can get your own, much less deadly version.

At a price of $119.95 (usually $149.95) on Gel Blaster's store, the Halo Type-25 Plasma Blaster X comes with a fully automatic design, modelled in the style of the famous Covenant weapon. It can shoot Gellets (gel bullets) up to 160 feet, and can hold up to 600 of them at once.

LED lights give the blaster a more authentic feel, and the rapid USB charging will keep you in the action until you inevitably run out of Gellets. Somewhere between a paintball and a nerf bullet, Gellets are meant to sting just a little, so don't try and stop an alien invasion with them. But, if you've got friends who are already up for playing some pew-pew with you, you can check out the Halo Gel Blaster here.

