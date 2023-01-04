GeForce Now Will Get an Upgrade to the RTX 4080

HQ

Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service is a great way to experience high-end gaming performance even if you don't have the hardware in your rig. Nvidia is looking to upgrade this service by giving users a new membership option in the Ultimate package while also giving those members access to 4080 GPUs.

With 5x the performance of an Xbox Series X, Nvidia hopes to bring the experience closer to that of local gaming with its new Ultimate membership. You can stream at 240 FPS from the cloud with Ray Tracing and DLSS3. It'll cost €19.99 per month for the Ultimate membership, or you can pay €99.99 for 6 months.

Those who are already experiencing the 3080 GeForce now membership will be upgraded to a 4080 as the new hardware is rolled out later this month for those in North America and Europe, with other regions gaining access in the following months.