Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Jack Move
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      GeForce Now Will Get an Upgrade to the RTX 4080

      The streaming service will make use of the extremely powerful GPUs.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service is a great way to experience high-end gaming performance even if you don't have the hardware in your rig. Nvidia is looking to upgrade this service by giving users a new membership option in the Ultimate package while also giving those members access to 4080 GPUs.

      With 5x the performance of an Xbox Series X, Nvidia hopes to bring the experience closer to that of local gaming with its new Ultimate membership. You can stream at 240 FPS from the cloud with Ray Tracing and DLSS3. It'll cost €19.99 per month for the Ultimate membership, or you can pay €99.99 for 6 months.

      Those who are already experiencing the 3080 GeForce now membership will be upgraded to a 4080 as the new hardware is rolled out later this month for those in North America and Europe, with other regions gaining access in the following months.

      GeForce Now Will Get an Upgrade to the RTX 4080


      Loading next content