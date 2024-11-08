GeForce Now introducing 100-hour monthly limit on playtime

HQ

GeForce Now offers you a chance to play the latest games with a great rig without forking out thousands and having to build the PC yourself. It's a great option for those who want to just cut out the extra noise and play games on PC, however a big change is coming soon to the service.

At the start of next year, GeForce now is rolling out a 100-hour monthly playtime allowance. This is to ensure that you still have short queue times and can enjoy the quality subscribers are used to. Depending on how much you game in a month, this allowance might not sound like enough for you.

For an additional $2.999 for Performance members, and $5.99 for Ultimate members, you can buy 15 hours of playtime. Up to 15 hours of unused playtime will also carry over to the next month if you've not played much. If you want to dodge this playtime limit for a while longer, you can subscribe before the end of the year and enjoy unlimited playtime until 2026.

What do you think about this change?