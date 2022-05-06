GeForce Now brings 4K streaming to PC and Mac

HQ

Nvidia has released a hefty update for its game streaming system GeForce Now. The update is seeing the addition of a whole bunch of new games, including various Star Wars titles to coincide with the recent May the Fourth celebration, but is also seeing the introduction of a couple of long-awaited features.

At the forefront is 4K streaming, which is now available on PC and Mac for RTX 3080 members. This will run at 60 FPS, and will use Nvidia DLSS in the cloud to offer up the better resolution.

Otherwise for RTX 3080 members, as it's also revealed in a press release that Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold3, and Flip 3, and OnePlus 9 Pro owners will be able to stream games to their devices in 120 FPS going forward.

As for the new games arriving on GeForce Now this May, these titles are already available:





Bakery Simulator



Oaken



Dinosaur Fossil Hunter



Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters



Trek to Yomi



Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit



Frozenheim



Star Wars Battlefront II



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order



Star Wars: Squadrons



And these titles will be coming at some point in May:

