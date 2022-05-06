Cookies

GeForce Now brings 4K streaming to PC and Mac

120 FPS support is also available on more Android devices as well.

HQ

Nvidia has released a hefty update for its game streaming system GeForce Now. The update is seeing the addition of a whole bunch of new games, including various Star Wars titles to coincide with the recent May the Fourth celebration, but is also seeing the introduction of a couple of long-awaited features.

At the forefront is 4K streaming, which is now available on PC and Mac for RTX 3080 members. This will run at 60 FPS, and will use Nvidia DLSS in the cloud to offer up the better resolution.

Otherwise for RTX 3080 members, as it's also revealed in a press release that Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold3, and Flip 3, and OnePlus 9 Pro owners will be able to stream games to their devices in 120 FPS going forward.

As for the new games arriving on GeForce Now this May, these titles are already available:


  • Bakery Simulator

  • Oaken

  • Dinosaur Fossil Hunter

  • Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

  • Trek to Yomi

  • Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit

  • Frozenheim

  • Star Wars Battlefront II

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

  • Star Wars: Squadrons

And these titles will be coming at some point in May:


  • Brigandine The Legend of Runersia

  • Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars

  • Cepheus Protocol Anthology

  • Evil Dead: The Game

  • Old World

  • Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong

  • Crossfire: Legion

  • Out There: Oceans of Time

  • My Time at Sandrock

  • Turbo Sloths

  • Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends

  • Raji: An Ancient Epic

  • Star Conflict

  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

  • The Planet Crafter

  • The Political Machine 2020

  • Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

