English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Rainbow Six: Siege

Geekay Esports drops Hellraiser and Neskin

The organisation is making changes to its Rainbow Six: Siege team.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With the Rainbow Six: Siege Esports World Cup tournament in the bag, Geekay Esports has decided to make a slate of changes to its active roster following the team failing to make much of an impact at the tournament at all.

The organisation has decided to drop both Luiggi "Hellraiser" Ianelli and Caio "Neskin" Szazi. As Hellraiser is a coach, Geekay is now in the market for a replacement in this role, but as for the active line-up, as the team previously had six players signed, it doesn't actually require a replacement for Neskin, although this doesn't mean a replacement won't be signed.

Geekay states: "Thank you for everything you did and good luck with your next journey."

Rainbow Six: Siege

Related texts

0
Rainbow Six: Siege Next-Gen ReviewScore

Rainbow Six: Siege Next-Gen Review
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Ubisoft's premier tactical shooter received the next-gen treatment and now, it's looking better than ever on the new hardware.

0
Rainbow Six: SiegeScore

Rainbow Six: Siege
REVIEW. Written by Anders Mai

"It's in competitive multiplayer where the game shines. The matches are short, intense and always surprising."



Loading next content