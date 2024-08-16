Geekay Esports drops Hellraiser and Neskin

HQ

With the Rainbow Six: Siege Esports World Cup tournament in the bag, Geekay Esports has decided to make a slate of changes to its active roster following the team failing to make much of an impact at the tournament at all.

The organisation has decided to drop both Luiggi "Hellraiser" Ianelli and Caio "Neskin" Szazi. As Hellraiser is a coach, Geekay is now in the market for a replacement in this role, but as for the active line-up, as the team previously had six players signed, it doesn't actually require a replacement for Neskin, although this doesn't mean a replacement won't be signed.

Geekay states: "Thank you for everything you did and good luck with your next journey."