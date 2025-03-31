Geekay Esports crowned PUBG EMEA Championship: 2025 Spring victors

HQ

One of the first major European PUBG: Battlegrounds tournaments of 2025 has already come to a close. The PUBG EMEA Championship: 2025 Spring wrapped up yesterday evening, with this being an event where 24 of the best teams from the region competed for a slice of a $50,000 prize pool and spots in the upcoming seventh and eighth season of the PUBG Global Series.

With this now in the books, we can report that Geekay Esports has come out on top after holding off BB Team and the third-placing Virtus.pro. This means that not only has Geekay lifted the trophy, but the organisation, alongside those two other squads, has punched its ticket to PGS 7 and 8, which will happen in April and May.

We are still waiting to hear about the full list of attending teams for PGS 7, as several other regional tournaments have yet to conclude. When they do wrap up, we'll get to see Geekay, BB Team, and V.P appearing as EMEA's representatives alongside Natus Vincere and Twisted Minds.