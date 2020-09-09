Gears Tactics will release on Xbox One in November

You're watching Advertisements

In the shadow of some bigger Xbox news, we received a tidbit of information from Splash Damage earlier today. The official Gears of War Twitter account announced that the strategy crossover Gears Tactics hits consoles on November 10.

We are probably talking about the Xbox One here because an Xbox Series version has not yet been officially confirmed. In our review Jonas Mäki stated a few reasons as of why the title would deserve the port and therefore we suspect that it will only be a matter of time at this point.