Gears Tactics is heading to Xbox Series X on November 10

Gears Tactics launched back in April on Windows 10 PC and upon arrival it got generally favourable reviews from out peers, and we liked it as well. It offers an Xcom inspired take on the Gears of War universe, but instead of moving on square grids, you can place your Cogs around the battlefield as you please, like when playing Warhammer board games.

It was known even before release that it would be coming to Xbox consoles as well, but at that time the only word was that it would be ported over "later". Last week, it was confirmed that the sci-fi tactics game is in fact launching on the very same day as Xbox Series S/X, which is November 10.

