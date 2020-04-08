Gears Tactics goes gold

Gears Tactics was one of the big names to appear in the Inside Xbox stream late yesterday, and developer Splash Damage took the opportunity to reveal that it has now gone Gold. In proper English, that means it is now finished. Basically: expect no delays.

We also got a brand new video where the developer reveals "five badass things" (it's actually the name of the trailer) about the game, which we also told you more about in a recent preview. Expect gory fatalities, a story about fighting off the Locust-villain Ukkon, and a whole lot of tactics - this is a strategy game after all.

Gears Tactics launches for PC on April 28 and we will be ready with a review of course. It will also be released for Xbox One at a later date.