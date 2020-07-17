Cookies

Gears Tactics

Gears Tactics coming to Xbox this autumn

Splash Damage's Gears of War-tied strategy title Gears Tactics is finally coming to Xbox One this autumn.

Gears Tactics was announced as a PC title but was later confirmed for consoles as well. It launched in April for PC, and at that time Microsoft and Splash Damage would only reiterate that Gears Tactics would be released for consoles, although it would be "later". Now that later has turned into this autumn.

It was during the Unreal stream on Twitch yesterday, that The Coalition confirmed this. Fall also happens to be when Xbox Series X is released, så we would be very surprised if it isn't announced for the new console on Thursday's upcoming Xbox Games Showcase.

We have reviewed the PC version of the game and did enjoy it a lot. Check out our review over here.

Gears Tactics

