Gears Pop! will shut down next April

You're watching Advertisements

Not every game from big franchises can translate their success in one platform to another, especially to one that has a very different market and technology. Gears Pop! is one more example of that, as the mobile MOBA from the Gears of War series will shut down next year on 26 April, as reported by Pocketgamer.biz.

Players can still enjoy in its brief history. You can still level up your pins and use any crystals left, and there will be some old events coming back. Also, the Bounty rewards will be increased, as the drop rates of Legendary Pins. However, in-app purchases have now been disabled, and you are eligible for a refund if you purchase something within the last 90 days (30 July to 28 October).

As written on the game's website, "There are a number of things that go into maintaining a game beyond keeping servers active. Addressing issues, developing content, and providing support are critical in keeping a game running. Unfortunately, this is no longer feasible."

Do you play the game, and what do you think about the closure?