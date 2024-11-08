Gears of War's most important original voice actors confirmed to reprise their roles in E-Day

HQ

Bioware has cleverly managed to make November 7 the official Mass Effect day, based on the Systems Alliance N7 ranking in the game series. But November 7 is also important for Gears of War, which was originally released on this date in 2006.

The original and thus the entire series turned 18 years old yesterday and The Coalition wanted to celebrate that. They took the opportunity via Instagram to reveal that John DiMaggio and Carlos Ferro will reprise their roles in the prologue adventure Gears of War: E-Day, which was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase this summer.

So who are these two gentlemen? Well, they are the people who brought to life perhaps the gaming world's finest bromance, specifically Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago. Unfortunately, we didn't get any more details than that, and we still don't know much more than that Gears of War: E-Day is set before the war against the Locust started on planet Sera and that we will meet several of the most famous heroes from the franchise in their youth.

It will be released for PC and Xbox, but unfortunately we don't have a release date to offer yet, actually not even a release year. Regardless, we're really looking forward to hear Carlos Ferro play Dom Santiago again, or what do you think?