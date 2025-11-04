Gears of War's art director: "If Gears 1 was Alien, the rest of the franchise was Aliens"

HQ

If you played the first Gears of War when it came out, you probably remember that it was a little different in its approach, and initially felt almost like a horror game. The Coalition has made no secret of the fact that this is something they want to return to with the upcoming Gears of War: E-Day.

In an interview with FRVR (thanks Pure Xbox), the series' original art director Jerry O'Flaherty says he is very happy with the new (or perhaps rather old) direction:

"If Gears 1 was Alien, the rest of the franchise was Aliens. It was a lot more, you know, there was a hiding of the bad guy, there was just the tension and the horror that you were pulling out of every location, and I loved that... I loved the horror aspect of what we did in the first one."

Although he obviously loves the other games too, he still felt that "the first one had more of a horror [theme]", and so he is likely to like the upcoming E-Day as well. It still has no release date, but will be launched in time for Xbox's 25th anniversary next year, and will then be available on PC and Xbox Series S/X. It will likely be released for PlayStation 5 as well, although nothing has been confirmed. Naturally, it will be included in Game Pass too.