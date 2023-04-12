Gears of War: The Card Game has now been released

HQ

Although Gears 6 is often rumoured to be in full production, it is still not announced and will be released in 2024 at the very earliest. However, that doesn't mean we'll be without Gears of War until then, because now Gears of War: The Card Game has been released, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a card game based on Gears of War.

The game is published by SFG and is available for £34.99 / €34.95 in both English and Spanish. The game is intended for two people and a round is estimated to take between 30-60 minutes. This is how it is described by SFG themselves:

"Experience the gritty gunplay of the video game in this official two-player card game. Take command of the COG forces or the Locust horde and seize control of the battlefield, one chapter at a time.

Strategise your way through each chapter, bolstering your forces with classic characters like Marcus Fenix, General Raam, August "Cole Train" Cole, Dominic Santiago, and Damon Baird.

Every battle counts. Whatever happens in each chapter will change what comes next, so you'd better be ready to dominate. The deck you build and decisions you make will change the way you play each campaign, making this a game you can reload time and time again."