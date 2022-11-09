Gears of War series has sold over 41 million copies

HQ

Netflix recently announced that they are producing both a feature film and an animated series based on the Gears of War franchise. While there wasn't a whole lot of other details confirmed at the time (others than that the series creator Cliff Bleszinski not wanting Chris Pratt involved), there was a little nugget in the press release we missed at the time.

It turns out the series has sold over 40 million copies, which makes it one of the really big ones. The developer of the video games, The Coalition, updated their own homepage after this and corrected this number, revealing that it has actually sold over 41 million.

Gears 5 was the last main game in the series and was released in 2019, which makes an announcement of a new installation likely within the not too distant future. The Coalition has already confirmed it will be built with Unreal Engine 5.