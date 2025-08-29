Gears of War: Reloaded slammed on Steam over missing split-screen and technical issues

HQ

The co-op shooter Gears of War: Reloaded worked just fine when we reviewed it on PlayStation 5. On Steam, however, things are looking much darker: only 48 percent of players who left a review have given it a thumbs up. The biggest complaint? No split-screen support. Until very recently, the Steam store page explicitly promised couch co-op, stating:

"Campaign Co-Op: Crush the Locust threat together through campaign split-screen or online co-op"

That line has now quietly vanished from the description, but players haven't forgotten. Split-screen was one of the most celebrated features of the 2006 original, and it remains intact in both the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of this remaster. PC players, meanwhile, feel left out in the cold.

On top of that, reports of technical problems keep piling up. Some players have suffered from frequent crashes, others ran into issues after adjusting graphical settings, and in many cases, the game refused to even launch after linking it to a Microsoft account - something the game requires. Ironically, when they switched over to Game Pass, the game reportedly worked just fine.

Fans are now hoping that the developers act fast with patches to restore both stability and trust. Until then, the Locust horde might be the least of PC players' worries.

Have you experienced any issues with the PC-version of Gears of War: Reloaded?