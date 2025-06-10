Gears of War: Reloaded multiplayer runs in 120 frames per second on Xbox Series S

HQ

On August 26, Gears of War: Reloaded premieres, but already this weekend we will get to try out the multiplayer aspect in a beta. Now Microsoft has shared a so-called Deep Dive about the game on Youtube and goes into various aspects of it - including frame rate.

It turns out, among other things, that it will be able to run at 120 frames per second when playing multiplayer - and not just for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but also Xbox Series S. If you play single player, you will have to settle for 4K and 60 frames per second, but we suspect that Series S will run at a lower resolution.

If you want to join the beta this weekend, there are three ways to do this. Either you book Gears of War: Reloaded digitally, or you are a Game Pass subscriber (Ultimate and PC Game Pass) or finally you had purchased Gears of War: Ultimate Edition before May 5 this year.