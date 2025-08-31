Gears of War Reloaded hits one million players in just four days

HQ

Only four days after its release, the new edition of Gears of War has reached over one million players. The milestone was confirmed on social media, where it was also noted how this achievement in many ways symbolizes the end of the console war. The trend is clear: Sony and Microsoft are moving away from strict exclusivity, a concept that now seems all but dead and buried.

This is the first time Gears of War is available on PlayStation, and the new Reloaded edition has proven popular not only on Sony's console but also on Steam, Xbox, and Game Pass. Looking ahead, more multiplatform releases are on the way, with the next big title being Gears of War E-Day, already confirmed for PlayStation 5 next year. And who knows — we might even see one of Sony's flagship franchises make its way over to Xbox in the near future.