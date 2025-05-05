Gears of War: Reloaded announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC

Gears of War, one of Xbox 360 most iconic games, is getting a remastered edition this summer. And the most surprising thing of all is that it is launching not only on Xbox, but also PlayStation 5. Titled Gears of War: Reloaded, this game will launch right before the game's 20th anniversary (it was launched in 2006) and has been remastered with 4K resolution, 120 FPS and all downloadable content from the start (including classic characters and cosmetic), and will have zero loading screens during the campain, as well as improved shadows and reflections.

And for the first time, Gears of War will be playable on PlayStation. It will be a multiplatform title, on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC (Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Steam), at a very reasonable price, $39.99. Of course, it will launch on day one with Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass.

Gears of War: Reloaded will also have crossplay and cross-progression, so your campaign and multplayer progression will carry across all devices and consoles, and that of course includes cooperative play. It will also include split-screen.

Finally, for Xbox users who purchased the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition prior to today's announcement, Gears of War Reloaded will be a free upgrade when it launches on August 26.