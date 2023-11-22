Gears of War narrative director joins Sony Santa Monica

HQ

God of War and Gears of War share the same abbreviation, which led to some confusion back in the day, and they are also are based on ultra violence and extremely muscular macho characters. Now they got another thing in common as the Gears of War franchise narrative director Bonnie Jean Mah has now joined Sony Santa Monica as narrative director.

This was revealed on X, where she also says that she is "beyond thrilled to be working with this team and studio". Sony Santa Monica are reportedly working on multiple projects right now, and we don't know which one Bonnie will be working on, but the next God of War seems like a fairly safe bet as it is a game that shares at least some similarities with Gears of War.