Gears of War: Judgment soundtrack launches on vinyl

HQ

British Laced Records has just announced that another one of the Gears of War games is being honoured by having its music released on vinyl. This time it is the spin-off title Gears of War: Judgment whose 30 music tracks will be released in a deluxe gatefold on two wax plates in red and blue color. The album will cost £33 plus shipping and can already be pre-ordered via the Laced Records store.

The fourth game in the series is definitely a bit forgotten so it's nice to see it get some love.

What did you think of Judgment and is this a soundtrack you will buy?