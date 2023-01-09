Gears of War is getting the card game treatment

HQ

We know a whole lot of you have been asking for a new Gears of War game, and now this has finally been announced. Well, at least sort of. As revealed on Twitter by Steamforged, a Gears of War card game has now been confirmed.

It will launch sometime later this year and judging from the first images, it seems like the war on Sera continues and that covers will be a crucial part of the game even as decks of cards. Head over this way to sign up for more information, and we will of course tell you more information as soon as it has been revealed.

The official synopsis for the card game can be found below.

"The rumours are true... Gears of War: The Card Game Coming Soon. Will you side with the Coalition of Ordered Governments and send Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago into action, or will you command the Locust Horde and unleash the awesome power of the monstrous Brumak? Throw frag grenades at hordes of wretches? Or bait a corpser into attacking you before striking it when it's most vulnerable? The choice will be in your hands."