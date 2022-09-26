Gears of War has recently been trademarked by Microsoft

HQ

When Gears 5 was released, The Coalition and Microsoft decided to drop the "of War" in the title, a name convention they also used for Gears Tactics. But this hasn't stopped the company from filing a new Gears of War trademark in the US. While this practice is common, this coincidence makes it a little bit more interesting, and there has also been quite the few rumors claiming that The Coalition is currently working on a remastered collection of the Gears of War titles.

It could also be related to Gears 6, which will be developed with Unreal Engine 5 and has been in-officially revealed via job listings. Judging by the latter, it does sound like it's far from being finished though, and all things considered, we probably shouldn't be too surprised if Gear of War Trilogy Remastered was announced during The Game Awards in December or even earlier.

Thanks GamingBolt