Gears of War: E-Day's campaign is roughly 14 hours long

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During the Xbox Games Showcase, a release date for Gears of War: E-Day was finally confirmed, and it was also revealed that the game will be a console exclusive to Xbox. The launch date is set for October 6, just one month before Grand Theft Auto VI.

We already know that the adventure takes place long before the other games in the series, and that we'll be taking on the role of a young Marcus Fenix. We have a new, in-depth preview to share where we tell you more about the adventure, and you can read it here.

Now we also know how long the game will be. The Coalition's creative director, Matt Searcy, says to IGN that the campaign is longer than anything the studio has done before, and there are more things to discover along the way (including the classic COG Tags), and he estimates the playtime to be around 14 hours.

Bottom line: a truly epic adventure awaits, and there's also a full multiplayer mode to look forward to. Great value for the money, in other words.