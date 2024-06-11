Gears of War: E-Day will "set a new standard in technical excellence"

HQ

As previously reported, the game that was formerly known as Gears 6 - but which we learned last night is called Gears of War: E-Day - will be developed using Unreal Engine 5. Not shocking, considering that the series was previously a poster boy for the Unreal Engine and has always used the graphics technology.

Nevertheless, in a new interview on Xbox Wire, The Coalition lets us know more about the work on the graphics, in what seems to be a brutally beautiful game. Studio technical director Kate Rayner says that "the advancements in Unreal Engine 5, the leap in technical capabilities is tremendous" when talking about the new possibilities, and explains that The Coalition aims to "set a new standard in technical excellence":

"We have fully modernized gears from the ground up, infusing the DNA of Gears with the full capabilities of modern gaming technology. Every character, environment, and animation in 'Gears of War: E-Day' has been completely rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, allowing us to portray the Gears universe with unprecedented detail and fidelity."

Gears of War: E-Day doesn't have a release date or even a release year yet, but it will of course be included with Game Pass when it is finally launched.