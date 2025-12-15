Gears of War: E-Day reaffirms 2026 launch window

HQ

Xbox has a lot of games lined up for a 2026 release. Its the celebration of 25 years of Xbox, after all, but we're not quite sure when a lot of these big games are going to be landing, nor what state they're in. However, The Coalition and People Can Fly have confirmed once again that the new Gears of War will launch next year.

This confirmation comes in the form of a social media post that went up at the weekend, showcasing some new wallpaper art alongside the caption "Emergence Begins. 2026." This is of course a nod to Emergence Day, the event in the Gears of War lore set to be covered in E-Day.

Just before The Game Awards went live last week, Xbox dished out a big news piece of its own, confirming we'll see a Developer Direct in January 2026. Playground Games will be showing off what it has been working on (please let Fable be real), and it does seem likely we'll get some sort of nod to the new Gears of War, too. Then things might look a bit more substantial for Xbox's upcoming big year, rather than us just having some big promises like we do right now.