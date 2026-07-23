Gears of War: E-Day multiplayer reveal planned for next week

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We know that Gears of War: E-Day will be released on October 6, that it will be a PC and Xbox Series S/X exclusive adventure, and that the campaign is about 14 hours long. We've already met Marcus Fenix' old and new friends in this prequel and gotten a quick glimpse of the campaign - but when will we get to see some multiplayer?

The answer is: as early as next week. The Coalition has now announced that a Multiplayer Reveal for Gears of War: E-Day is coming on July 30 at 2:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. CEST. We'll likely get to check out the new Versus Mode, but surely also the classic Horde mode and its evolution, Horde Siege. A number of new maps are also expected to be showcased, and we're keeping our fingers crossed for an interesting surprise as well.

It also seems probable that more details will be shared about the beta tests scheduled for August. If you're unable to watch this Multiplayer Reveal yourself, we'll, as always, be covering everything for you.