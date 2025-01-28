Gears of War: E-Day is being co-developed by People Can Fly

HQ

After a stint away making Outriders and even Fortnite's Save the World mode, Polish developer People Can Fly is returning to Gears of War to help The Coalition make Gears of War: E-Day. In a newly published blog post, the Gears of War: Judgment lead developer has confirmed that it is attached to the project as a supporting studio, further continuing a tradition that saw them even help bring to life the first three mainline games in the series.

Speaking about returning to Gears of War, People Can Fly's CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski has stated: "Returning to collaborate on the next chapter of this legendary saga is both a privilege and an exciting opportunity to build upon the intense, visceral action and rich storytelling that fans have come to love. We are deeply grateful for our partners' trust and support on this journey."

The Coalition's studio head Mike Crump then added the following: "Gears of War: E-Day is not just our next major game; it's a return to what makes Gears of War games special and authentic. We're pleased to be partnering with the talented folks at People Can Fly who have been a part of our franchise's legacy for so long."

While no official confirmation has been made about when Gears of War: E-Day will debut on PC and Xbox Series X/S consoles, a recent report has claimed that the game will be aiming for a debut this year, likely towards the end of the year in the autumn or around the holiday period. If that is the case, we can probably expect confirmation sometime in the summer.