Gears of War: E-Day has the "best gameplay playground" in the series yet

While Gears of War: E-Day is technically covering events already established in the universe's lore, that doesn't mean The Coalition will be skipping over important details or treating us like we already know the story. The developer has taken time and effort in ensuring that whether you're a new or old Gears fan, E-Day is going to be something to remember.

Speaking with GamesRadar+, creative director Matt Searcy said that E-Day will see the series go back to its roots, especially regarding the environments you'll be shooting in. "The story of Emergence Day is really about what happened to the people of Sera. It was a massive, worldwide event, and we wanted players to feel the impact - so we decided to set this game in a single city," Searcy explained. "Kalona is a rich environment to tell a great story. You'll get to visit downtown city streets, historical landmarks, military installments, industrial Imulsion refineries, and even forested outskirts. And as a battlefield, the game just plays great in a city! It's the best gameplay playground for an intense cover-based shooter like Gears."

In Kalona, which will be explored over days showing its eventual fall, we'll see Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago forge their ever-lasting relationship. "We think it has the potential to be one of the best stories in the Gears franchise, and certainly the most heart and emotion when you're looking at Marcus, Dom, and the origin of the brotherhood that they forge in this game," teased Searcy.

We currently don't have a firm release date for Gears of War: E-Day yet, but the game is supposed to come out sometime this year.