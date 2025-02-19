Gears of War: E-Day has seemingly been in development for over five years

HQ

It was quite a surprise when Gears of War: E-Day was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase last summer. Instead of building on the story of Gears 5, The Coalition is rewinding the tape and taking us back to E-Day, when all the chaos on the planet Sera started.

We don't know when the game will actually be released, but there have been rumors that it could be as early as this year, which many thought was way too early considering the announcement in 2024. However, X-user Freed091509 has noticed something interesting that makes a premiere in 2025 suddenly seem more likely.

He notes via LinkedIn that the game has actually been in development for five years and two months - which means that development started shortly after Gears 5 premiered in 2019.

This is of course no guarantee of anything, but if the development has gone smoothly, a premiere later this year does not seem impossible at all.