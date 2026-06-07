Gears of War: E-Day confirmed as an Xbox exclusive, to launch in October

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What started out as just a rumour earlier today has now been confirmed in the opening minutes of the Xbox Games Showcase, by Sharma himself. Gears of War: E-Day will be exclusive to the console. PlayStation 5 fans who were hoping to play the new adventure featuring Marcus and his friends are likely to be disappointed.

But of course, that wasn't all. We were also treated to some action-packed gameplay, and the environments look, if possible, even more interactive than ever before, with stunning detail and brutality.

"Fourteen years before the original Gears of War, join Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago in a gripping origin-story campaign as the Locust Horde first erupts from below, igniting a desperate fight for survival"

Check out seven minutes of new gameplay below.

Are you excited?