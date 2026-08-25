Gears of War: E-Day campaign shown in new trailer

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During Opening Night Live, we got the chance to check out the aspect of Gears of War: E-Day we've seen the least of: the campaign. In a stunning trailer, we got a glimpse of a younger generation of COG soldiers, led by Marcus Fenix, facing the threat from the Locust.

It looks like it's going to be dark, violent, and a return to the earlier installments of the Gears of War universe. It's coming to both PC and Xbox Series S/X on October 6, and you can check out the campaign trailer below.