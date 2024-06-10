Gears of War: E-Day announced during Xbox Games Showcase

HQ

Yes, this is how you end a show! Xbox Games Showcase 2024 ended with a bang as a brand new Gears of War game was shown off in all its cinematic glory. There was no gameplay involved, but what was shown off was properly dramatic (to the instrumental tones of "Mad World") and followed a young Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago during the Locust invasion - 14 years before the first Gears of War.

This time around, The Coalition has teamed up with Blur Studio to return to the chainsaw-rattling nightmare that once defined the Xbox console. Are you looking forward to this?