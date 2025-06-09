Gears of War: E-Day and a new Halo adventure launches 2026

HQ

On Sunday evening, Microsoft concluded its massive Xbox Games Showcase event, and as usual, there was a lot on display. But one of the most interesting things was only mentioned briefly, when Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer said at the end:

"I'm excited to share that players will get to celebrate 25 years of Xbox with a new Fable, the next Forza, Gears of War: E-Day, and the return of a classic that's been with us since the beginning."

As you may know, Xbox will turn 25 years old in 2026, and it seems that we can look forward to a big celebration. Back in February, it was confirmed that Fable would be delayed until 2026, and apparently this is still the case, along with Gears of War: E-Day, which previously had no release window.

However, the fact that a new Forza is coming next year is all the more surprising. Nothing of the sort has been announced, and we don't know if it's Forza Horizon 6 or something new from Motorsport. The former is probably the most likely, and hopefully we'll see more soon, as it's set to premiere in about a year.

The last game Spencer mentioned is not specifically named, but there are not that many titles that have been around for that long and are still relevant. It can basically only be Halo. Since Halo: Combat Evolved will also turn 25 in 2026 and there have been frequent rumors of a remake in Unreal Engine 5, that is probably the most likely scenario.

To sum it up, 2026 seems like a great year to have a Game Pass subscription, but we're assuming all these titles will also be available on other platforms.