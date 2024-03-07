Gears of War creator gives his opinion on the series going multiplatform

HQ

Xbox is seemingly looking more and more into multiplatform games in its future. Already, we've seen Grounded and Pentiment come to Nintendo Switch, and there are rumours that Gears of War might make an appearance on another platform soon, too.

Speaking with GameRant, the creator of Gears of War, Cliff Bleszinski, spoke about what he thinks of the franchise going multiplatform. "In the words of Ronald Reagan, 'Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!'" he said. "I think that's what Phil Spencer's going for. He's going for the Netflix model. That started with Xbox Game Pass and then, like Netflix, they realized they need to be on every device. People have been joking about Gears of War coming to PlayStation for well over like a decade and, you know, I think 'the more, the merrier.' If people own a PS5 and get to play and experience the next-gen Gears games, that means more Gears of War tattoos."

"One of the things I learned from one of my heroes, John Romero, is that he's very good at reminding people about his past as he's guiding them towards his future in regards to his career. I have no problem encouraging Gears fandom. I embrace it."

There you have it. If you're still wanting Gears of War to remain as Xbox-only, it seems the creator of the franchise is happy to open the flood gates.

Do you think we'll see Gears of War on PlayStation?