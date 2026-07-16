Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinkski tells gamers to "stop getting roped into BS culture wars" ahead of E-Day's release

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Nowadays, culture wars define a small but loud portion of internet discussion on a video game, especially one made by "Western" developers. Include a person of colour? You're woke. Make someone gay? Woke. Make a flop game? Woke. Make a game that sells millions with woke elements? Nah, you get a pass because it doesn't fit the agenda. It's tiresome, and one person who is sick of it all is Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski.

Replying to someone who posted an antisemitic, homophobic, and genuinely horrible image under a tweet by Bleszinksi, the former Epic Games director chose not to get ragebaited, and instead asked that as few people as possible rope themselves into culture wars.

"Stop getting roped up into these BS culture wars people. The ragebait folks are the ones profiting over and stoking your anger, never forget that," Bleszinski wrote, following criticism of Gears of War including a female character of colour who may or may not be part of the LGBT community. The Gears creator also said the same crowd claiming to be long-time fans of the series also would have been upset about the inclusion of Bernie, a character who has been around since 2008.

Gears of War: E-Day releases on the 6th of October for PC and Xbox Series X/S.