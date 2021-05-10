Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Gears 6

Gears 6 won't be shown at E3 2021 - will use Unreal Engine 5

The Coalition confirms two things we basically knew already.

We only had to wait three years between Gears of War 4 and Gears 5, so the most optimistic ones of you were probably hoping to see a new game in the franchise at E3 next month. Now we know for sure that's not happening.

Because The Coalition confirms it'll be shifting over from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5 for all of its upcoming projects. Not exactly surprising considering the franchise has been using Epic's extremely popular engine since the very beginning and Epic announced the fifth version would launch this summer. The only aspect of this confirmation that might disappoint some of you is that the developers want to make one thing very clear about what this means in terms of the near future:

"Shifting to a new engine is a big undertaking, so we want to be clear that we will not be announcing any new projects or titles for some time."

So you can forget about seeing Gears 6 next month or even the foreseeable future. Not that I'm complaining, as I'm more than happy to give The Coalition time to make a new Gears that looks as incredible as the Unreal Engine 5 demonstration from last May. How about you?

Gears 6

