Gears 6 could be a father-son showdown, if the voice actor gets to decide

HQ

It's been six years since Gears Tactics was released and seven years since Gears 5. This is by far the longest gap we've ever had without any new games in this series, but in 2026, the time has finally come. Later this year, Xbox Game Studios will release Gears of War: E-Day, and it looks like there won't be any delays, as Microsoft will be hosting a dedicated event for the game this summer following its Xbox Games Showcase on June 7.

So far, The Coalition has been pretty secretive about the game's story, but we do know it will take place long before the first game, which means we'll get to meet a younger Marcus Fenix.

But eventually, a Gears of War 6 will likely be released, where the developers will have to take into account the ending of the fifth game, which, as we know, featured an important choice. The voice actor behind the key character JD Fenix (Marcus' son) has stated on social media that he has an idea for the future that he believes solves the problem, and he'd love to return to the series:

"I have a solve for that regardless of what you choose. Hoping that del is Canon, Marcus loses his mind and goes rogue, and you learn JD has kind of been revived and controlled by swarm, his dad has to fight him. But somehow you save him. Not sure how yet."

What do you think of this setup?