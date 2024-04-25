Gears 5 voice actor heavily implies that Gears 6 will be announced in June

HQ

Rumors have been swirling that the next Gears of War, likely Gears 6, will be unveiled this summer and will be incredibly impressive from a technical perspective. Now comes another round of rumors, and this time it's the voice actor behind JD (son of Marcus Fenix) - Liam McIntyre - who confirms via X that we'll find out more about the character's fate after the dramatic ending of Gears 5 in June.

In June, we know that Microsoft will have its usual Xbox Games Showcase, and several credible journalists and insiders have said that we can expect to see what The Coalition has been working on since they released Gears 5 in 2019, and after McIntyre's statement, this now seems even more likely.