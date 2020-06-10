Gears 5 supports Black Lives Matter with new start-up screen

You're watching Advertisements

It's been easier than usual to be proud of the video game industry lately, as most major companies have wholeheartedly pledged support for the protests against racism following the killing of George Floyd. Microsoft has already done this and donated money (employee donations have also been 100% matched), and now the Gears of War studio The Coalition has made a statement within the gaming realm as well, adding a new welcome screen to Gears 5 with a very clear message; "#BlackLivesMatter. Stop the bullshit. Equal justice under the law."

Below is the picture that will greet you when playing Gears 5 in the Gears News section.