Gears 5

Gears 5 loading times cut from 44 to 8 seconds with Xbox Series X

That's an insane reduction of 36 seconds.

It was recently revealed that Devil May Cry for PlayStation 5 loads in 4 seconds instead of the 22 it took for PlayStation 4 to do this. A major improvement of course, mainly thanks to the SSD. Now we've gotten results from Gears 5 via Stallion83's YouTube channel, who has compared between Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

It turns out the loading is severely cut, and instead of the 44 seconds it takes to start the campaign on Xbox One, Xbox Series X does this in 8 seconds. It literally slashed the time by 36 seconds.

Gears 5 is a game you should check out when it launches for Xbox Series X, as the Ultra settings from PC has been brought over with some extra bells and whistles, as well. It also supports 120Hz FPS when playing multiplayer.

Gears 5

